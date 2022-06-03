Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: Live updates as Javier Báez hits fifth

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Where: Yankee Stadium in New York.

TV: Apple TV+ (online only).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Mid-70s, showers likely early in the day.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerritt Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA)

Tigers lineup:

CF Willi Castro

LF Harold Castro

2B Jonathan Schoop

DH Miguel Cabrera

SS Javier Báez

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Spencer Torkelson

C Tucker Barnhart

RF Daz Cameron

P Elvin Rodriguez

Game notes: Detroit took four of five from the first-place Minnesota Twins and now get the first-place Yankees. The Tigers' offensive showed some life, putting up seven and five runs in the series. The Yankees swept Thursday's doubleheader to sweep their series vs. the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim after splitting a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

The Tigers have officially been drawn into MLB’s streaming wars, with their games tonight and Sunday in New York carried exclusively on the league’s online partners. Tonight's game will be carried only on Apple TV+; the broadcast will still be free, though fans will need to register a valid email address for an Apple ID at tv.apple.com in order to watch on your preferred device.

Rodriguez didn't allow a run before leaving his last start early with lower body cramping, striking out four in four innings against the Guardians at Comerica Park on Sunday.

Expect to see Javier Bàez back in the lineup following two days off. He is hitting just .176 in his career vs. Cole but does have a home run. Cole was very good in May, racking up a 3.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in just over 33 innings while allowing just three home runs.

The teams finish the series with two day games over the weekend. Sunday's game will wrap up the series at 11:35 a.m. on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. That broadcast will also be free, though — yep, you guessed it — you’ll need to sign up with an email address for the free service (or remember the login you used for the Winter Olympics back in February).

