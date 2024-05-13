Detroit Red Wings' Trey Augustine helps USA stage near-rally vs. Slovakia at Worlds

USA's goalkeeper Trey Augustine deflects the puck during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men's World Championships match between USA and Germany in Ostrava, Czech Republic on May 11, 2024.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine was in net as Team USA sought to rally Monday at the World Championship.

Augustine replaced former Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (12 saves) midway through the game with Slovakia leading, 4-1. Augustine made eight saves on nine shots in 35:09 minutes as the U.S. scored three straight goals in the third period before falling in overtime, 5-4, at Ostrava Arena in Ostrava, Czechia.

The U.S. team also features Wings goalie Alex Lyon and defenseman Jeff Petry, and Derek Lalonde and Alex Westlund are part of the coaching staff. So far it has been a mixed bag for the Americans, who have one victory, one overtime loss and one shootout loss, giving them four points. That and their 12:11 goal differential has them in fourth place in Group B standings, just above the line to advance to the elimination round.

ROSTER PREVIEW: Which Detroit Red Wings prospects should we expect on next season's roster?

Milos Kelemen got the winner during three-on-three play, tipping Simon Nemec's shot past Augustine at 3:56 of OT.

Augustine (South Lyon, Michigan State) was drafted at No. 41 overall in 2023. This is the 19-year-old's first time at the men's Worlds. He relieved Lyon Saturday against Germany and made 11 saves on 12 shots in the U.S.'s 6-1 victory. Augustine has a 1.67 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in his two appearances.

Augustine is coming off a standout first year with the Spartans, posting a 2.96 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 35 games. He had three shutouts in his first season at MSU, leading the Spartans to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.

The U.S. is idle until Thursday, when the next preliminary game comes against France. Poland, Kazakhstan and Latvia also await before the quarterfinals, so the U.S. certainly should be among the final four in group B. But it hasn't been a stellar start, dropping the opener, 5-2, to Sweden, and then Monday's outcome. The only victory through three games was beating Germany. Wings defenseman Moritz Seider isn't at the event, because Germany was unable to come up with the insurance needed given Seider is a restricted free agent who projects to get a new contract in the range of $9 million annually.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings G Trey Augustine shines as sub at World Championship