Detroit Pistons acquire No. 13 pick Jalen Duren, Kemba Walker in NBA draft trade

Troy Weaver is at it again.

The Detroit Pistons general manager has agreed to a second trade in as many days, acquiring Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th pick from the Charlotte Hornets in a three-deal with the New York Knicks, the Free Press has confirmed. The Pistons are also taking on Kemba Walker, who has one year and $9.2 million remaining on his contract and sending a 2025 first-round pick, acquired one day earlier, to the Hornets.

Charlotte entered with the 13th and 15th picks (from New Orleans), taking Duke center Mark Williams at 15.

In Wednesday's trade with Portland, the Pistons dealt Jerami Grant for a 2025 first-round pick from Milwaukee — protected 1-4 — two future second-round picks and a swap of second-round picks in Thursday's draft.

Memphis center Jalen Duren dunks against Gonzaga during the second round of the NCAA tournament March 19 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Walker, 32, has fallen off the past few seasons. He played and started 37 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds and shooting 40.3% overall and 36.7% on 5.4 3-point attempts per game.

About an hour earlier, the Pistons selected Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick in the draft.

Duren becomes the hopeful center of the future for the Pistons, who also have Isaiah Stewart, 21, entering his third year. He has played mostly center but can play power forward if he develops his 3-point shot.

Duren is the Pistons' sixth first-round pick under general manager Troy Weaver, joining Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Stewart and Saddiq Bey.

