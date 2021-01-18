Detroit Pistons game delayed vs. Miami Heat: Here's what we know

When: 8 p.m. Monday.

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Game notes: The game has been pushed back from its initial 3 p.m. start due to COVID-19 protocols. Whether the game will be played or not Monday is being discussed, but indications are the Heat need more time to clear players. Miami's game Jan. 10 in Boston was postponed due to a question of the amount of available Heat players. The Heat then played their next two games, two losses at Philadelphia, with the minimum of eight players available. A few key players returned Saturday, including Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, but the Pistons smashed the Heat, 120-100.

