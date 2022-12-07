Detroit Lions' Quintez Cephus returns to practice; Amon-Ra St. Brown ninth in Pro Bowl vote

The Detroit Lions are close to getting another weapon back in their passing game.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his foot in an October loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After battling injuries at receiver most of the season, the Lions are the healthiest they've been at the position since training camp. DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle, concussion) and Josh Reynolds (ankle, back) missed a combined 10 games with injuries, and rookie first-round Jameson Williams made his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week after opening the year on the nonfootball injury list.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (2) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Cephus had two catches for 15 yards in the Lions first four games.

He will compete for time as the Lions' fifth receiver if he returns to action this season. The Lions have 21 days to activate Cephus to their 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve for the season.

"He looks good," receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said last week. "He’s been running, he looks good, it’s just, the cutting and running routes is when you’ve got to really put your foot in the ground and come out of it. I’m not sure what that feels like for him yet."

St. Brown, who is tied for seventh in the NFL with 76 receptions, moved up one spot to ninth among receivers in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

Five other Lions rank among the top 10 at their positions in voting: Frank Ragnow ranks fourth among centers, Aidan Hutchinson is fifth among defensive ends, DeShon Elliott is sixth among strong safeties, Kerby Joseph is seventh among free safeties and Penei Sewell is eighth among offensive tackles.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in fan voting, followed by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Voting runs through Dec. 15. Players are selected for the Pro Bowl based on votes by fans, coaches and players across the league.

