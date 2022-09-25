Detroit Lions game score vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV, time, betting info

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn

Betting line: Vikings by 6½.

Game notes: The Lions are looking for their first two-game win streak since Weeks Nos. 6-7 in 2020 and their first two-game win streak against division opponents since the final weeks of 2017 when they sandwiched wins against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers (who they swept that season!) around a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings are trying to cleanse the stink of a nationally televised embarrassment against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking of the Eagles, the Lions lost by four to them while the Vikings lost by 17. By the transitive property, Detroit should be favored over Minnesota. Not so, though, as Vegas likes former Michigan State football quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to get back on track, giving the Vikings about a touchdown on the spread. But Dalvin Cook might be the key to the Vikings' success. The former All-Pro has six rushing touchdowns in six games vs. the Lions and his 6.13 yards per carry and 106.3 yards per game are his highest against any team he's faced more than once. (He shredded the Pittsburgh Steelers in his only matchup, while the other NFC North teams, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, have had a little more luck).

The Lions are 1-5 in their past six vs. the Vikings. Last time out, the Lions held off a furious Washington Commanders comeback attempt, 36-27. You may have heard that this is second-highest scoring offense in the league so far. With the Vikings getting lit up by the Eagles and allowing some open receivers (who eventually dropped passes) vs. the Packers, there's shootout potential here — even if both teams are in the top half of the league in yards per carry.

