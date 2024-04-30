How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their strategies for determining horses to fade at the Kentucky Derby and which horses have positive outlooks.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Top high school center Jayden Quaintance has committed to play for Arizona State. He had previously committed to Kentucky before coach John Calipari left for Arkansas.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the draft in the best way they know how: letter grades! Fitz and Frank discuss all 32 teams division by division as they give a snapshot of how fans should be feeling heading into the 2024 season. The duo have key debates on the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an amusing analogy when asked why the team selected three offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski talks pitching, The Sopranos and more in his latest mailbag.
Oakland University outfielders John Lauinger and Reggie Bussey combined on what could be college baseball's best catch of the 2024 season against Northern Kentucky.
A dozen Chinese swimmers who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, including gold medalists, tested positive for a banned substance eight months prior but were never punished.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has skipped the team's offseason workouts as he hopes to be traded to another club. But there has been little interest from other teams thus far.
The FBI sat on allegations of Larry Nassar's abuse for over a year. In that time, Nassar sexually and physically abused dozens of girls.
Fantasy football players all get worked up about the incoming class of rookies, but what about the veteran players already on the teams they join? Matt Harmon identifies who could be on the hot seat this season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the rough debut from Jack Leiter, Logan Webb continuing to absolutely spin for the Giants, discuss things they love & hate, give their good, bad and Uggla for the week and react to the new Mets city connect uniforms.
Young will reportedly continue to coach the Suns throughout the playoffs.
Vincent Goodwill and Nekias Duncan discuss Tuesday night’s play-in games, discuss the Warriors’ future, and preview every Western Conference playoff matchup.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
Fred Zinkie breaks down this week's pitching landscape for those debating whether or not to trust some debatable arms.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.