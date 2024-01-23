Details from the offensive coordinator interviews following Bears hiring Shane Waldron: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, the Bears settled on Shane Waldron as the team's next offensive coordinator, sources told NBC Sports Chicago earlier in the day.

Waldron was one of at least nine candidates the Bears researched and interviewed for the position. According to a new report, had the Bears not chosen Waldron, or he was taken by another team, they would've landed on Zac Robinson.

On the flip side, the Bears were unable to speak with one candidate they were interested in for the job. The Los Angeles Chargers declined the Bears from speaking with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore recently interviewed for the Chargers' head coaching position.

Nevertheless, Waldron is arguably the best person for the job. He's learned from some of the NFL's greatest minds, including Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan, Sean McVay and Pete Carroll.

With the Seahawks, during his most recent post as offensive coordinator, he helped the Seahawks to a playoff berth in 2022. Waldron is also credited for the revival of quarterback Geno Smith, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, too. He's worked with several elite quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

