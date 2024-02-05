Despite signature road win Florida remains voteless in AP Poll

Florida basketball split its two Southeastern Conference road matches this week, earning a signature win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday in overtime before falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in the final minute on Saturday. Despite the solid play against ranked opponents, however, it was not enough to crack the major polls on Monday.

The Associate Press Poll’s Week 14 edition saw the Gators go voteless just two weeks after resurfacing with six votes in the Week 12 update on Jan. 22. The only time the team earned votes prior to that was a pair in the Week 1 update on Oct. 16.

The SEC schools included among the top 25 teams are the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, followed by the Auburn Tigers (No. 12), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 15), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 16) and Kentucky (No. 17). The Ole Miss Rebels also earned 10 votes.

Florida has a bye this week and will return home to host Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 10, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire