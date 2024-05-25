Despite early exit, Texas projected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Regional projections

The Texas Longhorns didn’t have quite the end to the Big 12 tournament that they might have expected in Arlington. Texas fell to Texas Tech in their opening round matchup and were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bearcats soon after.

Despite not getting beyond the second round of the tourney, everything is still on the table for the Horns. They finished the regular season at 35-22 (20-10 Big 12) in their final season in the conference. All eyes now shift to where they will land in the NCAA Regionals. One projection has Texas facing off with an old rival.

According to D1 Baseball, the Texas Longhorns would join a field of four schools in the College Station Regional.

Texas A&M Texas Lamar Niagara

The Longhorns would have an opportunity to stick it to the long-time in-state rivals for a chance to advance to the Super Regionals. The Aggies and Longhorns met on the diamond back in March at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It didn’t go the way of the Horns. However, if this projection holds true, perhaps Texas can return the favor and end the Aggies 2024 run to the College World Series abruptly.

Other Big 12 teams in the D1 Baseball Projection

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners (Norman, Oklahoma)

No. 3 UCF Knights (Tallahassee, Florida)

No. 2 West Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia)

No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (Santa Barbara, California)

No. 1 Oklahoma State Cowboys (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire