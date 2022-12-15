Desmond Ridder on leadership: ‘That’s something I take pride in’

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his NFL debut this weekend when the team travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The third-round pick out of Cincinnati takes over with four games remaining and the NFC South still somewhat up for grabs.

Regardless if Ridder succeeds or not, the rookie is prepared to step into a leadership role for this Falcons team. While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Ridder described himself as a vocal leader and said it is something that comes naturally.

Watch below, as shared by 11Alive’s Maria Martin.

Drake London said Desmond Ridder is already a vocal leader. I asked if that is something that has always come naturally to him. His answer, is impressive. #Falcons #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/3uwzwaasog — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 14, 2022

Every player takes a different approach to being a leader, and there isn’t one style that prevails over the rest. Eli Manning was willing to take a backseat to his defense and won two Super Bowls with the Giants, while Peyton Manning had success with a more traditional style of leadership.

Ridder stated that learning how to lead is something he takes pride in.

“Growing up, whether that was in grade school, high school, college, just learning about leadership and how to lead, that’s something I take pride in,” Ridder explained.

Ultimately, the rookie is just excited for the chance to live his dream.

“My dream job was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL,” said Ridder.

