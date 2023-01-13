DeShawn Williams hopes Broncos can keep defense together

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has said that he “selfishly” hopes Ejiro Evero will remain with the team, either as the new head coach or returning in his current role as defensive coordinator.

Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is also hoping that Denver can keep its squad together this offseason — both Evero and the players.

“We all know the team is never the same as at the end of the year, but if somehow or some way you can keep this defense together, it’s going to be really nice,” Williams said after the team’s season finale. “We’re going to have a healthy Randy [Gregory] and Baron [Browning] is lightyears ahead of where people thought he would be. It’s crazy so we’re just going to have to see how it’s going to happen. It’s only going to get better.

“We’re going to know what coach ‘E’ thinks. In his first year of being a DC, we went out there and showed what we could do in his system. This defense is special. I think everybody can see that, not by the wins and losses, but by the performances we would put in week-in and week-out. I think a lot of people will say this defense is something special, and if we can keep it together, who knows what can happen?”

To keep the defense together, the Broncos would have to re-sign several free agents, including Williams himself. After a career year in which he totaled eight quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks, Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Fellow defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones will also see his contract expire this spring.

Williams hopes the team will keep the squad together, and fans in Denver probably feel the same way.

