Deshaun Watson's shoulder fracture "possibly" happened in Week 3

Deshaun Watson was questioned about his willingness to play when he was scratched from the lineup with a right shoulder injury in Week 4. It turns out Watson's "bullshit" declaration in October was accurate: He didn't play because he couldn't play.

The Browns quarterback revealed Tuesday that "it's possible" he fractured his shoulder in Week 3 on a big hit by Amani Hooker.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Rams team physician who operated on Watson, speculated that Watson might have fractured the glenoid bone in Week 3 instead of Week 10. Watson played through the injury to lead the Browns to a comeback victory over the Ravens in Week 10.

Watson initially was diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain, which cost him all or most of four games.

“That’s one thing that Dr. ElAttrache was super, super surprised, especially when I first got to him in November, is how did I play in the Baltimore game?" Watson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "Really the Cardinals game too, but especially the Baltimore game. He was amazed by that. So if I can play through that right now, the glenoid is healed and it’s just building that endurance and the management of just throwing footballs constantly and not getting it tired. So I think that part is good as far as being patient."

Watson said he is throwing "full speed" now, but ElAttrache is having Watson take a conservative approach in his return. The three-time Pro Bowler is not expected to throw much during the offseason program.

He should be full-go for training camp, and Watson said last week he's confident he will be ready for Week 1.

“I’ve learned how to be patient the last three years, so for me, that’s not a big part either," Watson said. "I think it’s just honestly just staying focused and on track of what they’re allowing me to do and just taking it one step at a time. And if I can do that and focus on myself to be the better person and be the better teammate and player that I can be through this process, then I think that’s the best thing.”