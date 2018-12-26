Deshaun Watson says he hasn't lost by more than one score since he was a sophomore in high school

You’re never out of a game if Deshaun Watson is your quarterback. The Houston Texans star claims he hasn’t lost a game by more than a score since he was a sophomore … in high school.

If true, that would be seven seasons in which Watson has been able to keep games close.

Deshaun Watson just told us he hasn’t lost a game by more than one score since he was a sophomore in high school. Unbelievable! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 26, 2018





Watson has been in the NFL two seasons. He spent three years at Clemson. Add in his senior and junior year of high school, and that makes seven seasons since Watson lost by more than a score.

Does Watson’s claim check out? Based on his NFL stats, Watson may only be talking about games started. During his NFL debut — which he did not start — the Texans lost 29-7. Other than that, he has not lost a game he’s started by more than a score in the NFL.

Watson only lost two games at Clemson during his final two seasons, and neither of those came by more than a score. Clemson did lose three games in 2014, but Watson didn’t start in any of the losses, so that checks out.

As for high school, well, Watson might be wrong. During his senior season at Gainesville High School, Watson lost to Buford 38-14.

Watson’s streak may not go as far back as he initially believed, but that’s still a pretty nice run. If Watson can continue that streak in the postseason, Texans fans might be in for a couple high-stress games.

Deshaun Watson has done a great job keeping games close. (AP Photo)

