Deshaun Watson reports for Browns training camp

As Judge Sue L. Robinson continues to craft a ruling regarding whether and to what extent Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended to start the 2022 season, Watson has shown up for his first training camp in Cleveland.

Via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, Watson reported on Friday, along with the team’s other quarterbacks and rookies.

Judge Robinson received written submissions from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on July 12. She could issue a ruing, in theory, at any time.

Unless she decides that no discipline should be imposed on Watson, either side will have the right to appeal the outcome to Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. Presumably, a final decision will be reached before Week One.

