Derry blanks New Brighton to win first baseball playoff game in 17 years

Paul Schofield, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

May 21—Derry ended a 17-year drought Thursday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

And the No. 5 Trojans did it impressively by posting a dominant 10-0 victory over No. 12 New Brighton.

Derry (12-4) jumped on the young Lions for five runs in the first inning, kept up the pressure and ended the game in the fifth inning with the mercy rule.

The Trojans will now face No. 4 McGuffey, which defeated South Allegheny, at 5 p.m. Saturday at West Mifflin. It was also coach John Flickinger's first playoff victory.

The last time Derry won a playoff game was against Burrell, 5-0, in 2004.

Derry was relentless, pounding out 12 hits and taking advantage of three errors by New Brighton (8-11).

Ryan Bushey set the tone for Derry by reaching on a single in the first inning. He swiped second and scored on Josh Ulery's single. Brayden Mickinac, who walked, scored on Sam Jones' single, and Ulery made it 3-0 on a throwing error.

Hood scored on Elijah Penich's hit and Penich scored on a wild pitch, which chased starting pitcher Bobby Budacki.

"Our plan was to put pressure on them," Flickinger said. "We didn't know much about them except they had a good sophomore pitcher. Us getting to him early kind of rattled him."

The lead also took pressure off starting pitcher Paul Koontz, who allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five.

"It's a lot easier to pitch with confidence with any sort of lead," Koontz said. "It's a huge win. We're making history every time we play."

And Derry is having a lot of fun. Flickinger said they practiced for more than three hours earlier this week and didn't care.

"We don't have to do much to motivate these guys," Flickinger said. "I've been coaching for a lot of years, and this is a special group. They come ready to play."

Derry tacked on a single tally in the second inning when Bushey tripled and scored on Ulery's ground out. The Trojans made it 7-0 in the third inning on Jones' inside-the-park home run.

Ryan Hood singled home a run in the fourth inning, and Matt McDowell ended the game with two-run hit in the fifth.

"They are a disciplined team at the plate," New Brighton coach Mike Kirschner said. "They know what to do at the plate. That's a good outfit."

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • Bob Arum says Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight will take place on July 24

    So much for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

    ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • 2021 Fantasy Football draft rankings: Defenses

    Looking to secure those defense and special teams points? Our analysts reveal their 2021 DST draft rankings.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Bellator 259 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.

  • After tough year, Butler says Heat are 'ready for anything'

    MIAMI (AP) This was not the season the Miami Heat envisioned. ''This has been a really enjoyable season - and that includes all of the adversities and incredible challenges,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. The next challenge is here, and how Miami handles this one will determine if the season gets even more enjoyable or if it ends.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • For one beautiful moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship again

    For just a moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship once more.

  • Joshua and Fury go at each other on social media

    Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua speaks out on the current situation between himself, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury that has the boxing world both buzzing and scratching their head and takes a shot at Tyson Fury on social media.

  • Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron ponder Tim Tebow's invitation to 'tight end university'

    Tim Tebow already signed his deal with the Jaguars, but will he get an invite to Tight End U too?

  • Yermin Mercedes' home run swing makes far more sense than the White Sox hiring Tony La Russa

    If we want to talk about questionable decisions, the Chicago White Sox hiring Tony La Russa came with far fewer good reasons than Yermin Mercedes' home run swing against the Twins.

  • Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance — and it’s going to send a message regardless of what he says

    What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.