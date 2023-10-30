Derrick Henry: I'm a Titan and I'm happy to be a Titan

After the Titans traded safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles last week, there was speculation about what other deals the team might make ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and much of the chatter focused on running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is in the final year of his contract with the Titans and there are a few teams that would become stronger contenders with him in their backfield, but Saturday brought a report that the Titans don’t plan to deal Henry in the coming days. After Henry ran for 101 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons, he said he understands the business when asked about the trade chatter before adding that he's not looking for a new home.

"I'm a Titan, and I'm happy to be a Titan," Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's website. "I am going to do everything I can to help this organization continue to win."

Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw four touchdowns in Sunday's win and that makes the future look a bit brighter than it did heading into the game. That likely makes keeping Henry more appealing, but we'll have to wait until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to know for sure.