Derek Carr remains non-participant in practice

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is week to week with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. The initial prognosis was 1-3 weeks, so he isn't likely to play Sunday.

He and the team, though, aren't ruling him out yet. They want to give it to the week to see where he is.

Carr remained out of practice Thursday, taking mental reps as Jameis Winston ran the offense.

Carr said Wednesday he could play without throwing this week, but he won't play if he thinks it will hurt the team. Winston will start if Carr can't.

The Saints had only one change to their practice report from Wednesday. Tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Safety Jordan Howden (finger), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) remained out.