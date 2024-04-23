Derby native Dylan Edwards enters transfer portal out of Colorado

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After just one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Derby native Dylan Edwards has entered the transfer portal.

Edwards was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas in the class of 2023. His recruitment was a bit of a rollercoaster, as he initially committed to Kansas State University, but he reopened his recruitment and later chose Notre Dame.

After Deion Sanders was introduced as the head coach at Colorado, Edwards once again reopened his recruitment and joined Sanders in Boulder.

Edwards burst onto the college football scene in week one of the 2023 season, as he scored four total touchdowns — one on the ground and three in the air — to help Colorado upset TCU.

Edwards finished the season with 321 rushing yards and five total touchdowns as a freshman. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop, which might be Kansas State.

Avery Johnson, who is expected to take the reins as the starting quarterback for Kansas State next season, was close with Edwards in high school and posted on X (formerly Twitter) to help recruit him to Manhattan.

