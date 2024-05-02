- Perry's Draft Grade: Gamble on QB Joe Milton III could pay offPhil Perry breaks down why the Patriots' late-round gamble on Tennessee QB Joe Milton III could pay off<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/perrys-draft-grade-gamble-on-qb-joe-milton-iii-could-pay-off/608138/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Perry's Draft Grade: Gamble on QB Joe Milton III could pay off</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
- No. 9 UCLA erases 7-run deficit, takes rubber match against No. 19 ArizonaNo. 9 UCLA softball beat No. 19 Arizona 11-7 after scoring 11 unanswered runs at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 28, 2024. Sharlize Palacios hit a game-tying grand slam for the Bruins. UCLA's Maya Brady had two hits and three RBIs. Arizona's Tayler Biehl hit two home runs.2:01Now PlayingPaused
- 49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agentOn this episode of "49ers Talk", hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the 49ers signing Terrell Owen's son Terique as an undrafted free agent.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-talk-terique-owens-signing/1730063/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agent</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
This is Derby: Meet silks coordinator Tim Dolton ahead of Kentucky Derby 2024
Kentucky Derby silks coordinator Tim Dolton explains his role at Churchill Downs during the 150th Run for the Roses.