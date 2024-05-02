This is Derby: Meet silks coordinator Tim Dolton ahead of Kentucky Derby 2024

No. 9 UCLA erases 7-run deficit, takes rubber match against No. 19 Arizona No. 9 UCLA softball beat No. 19 Arizona 11-7 after scoring 11 unanswered runs at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 28, 2024. Sharlize Palacios hit a game-tying grand slam for the Bruins. UCLA's Maya Brady had two hits and three RBIs. Arizona's Tayler Biehl hit two home runs.

