Departing Streich doesn't rule out return to Freiburg in the future

Freiburg coach Christian Streich thanks the fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Heidenheim at Europa-Park Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Departing Freiburg coach Christian Streich doesn't want to completely rule out a return to the club in the future but it won't be with the first team.

"I can't say that I'll never be a coach at Freiburg again," Streich, 58, told Wednesday's edition of paper Badische Zeitung.

"Maybe I'll be 73 and they'll say: We need exactly a 73-year-old for the generation born in 2028. And I'll say: Great. Then maybe I'll be Freiburg's coach after all,"

Streich announced in March that he is leaving Freiburg at the end of the season after 29 years, marking the end of an era for the club and German football.

He was Freiburg's under-19 team coach for 16 years and after four years as assistant took over the first team in 2012. His last game will be in Saturday's Bundesliga finale at Union Berlin.

Streich will be replaced next season by former Freiburg captain Julian Schuster.

"It's not a break. It's not quitting. I'm not retired," Streich said about his situation. He's approaching his new, not yet clearly defined role with "respect" and "curiosity."

For now, he wants to "do things that weren't possible in the past 29 years. Travelling, seeing Germany."

Initially, he's not planning to watch any matches in the stadium. "We need some distance. But there's a lot I can't say because I don't know what it will be like. I envy people who can do that.

"Maybe I'll say in a few months' time: Everything is wonderful. Or I'll realize that I still need distance."