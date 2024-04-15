Deontay Wilder will face Zhilei Zhang on 1 June after making shock move to Matchroom

Frank Warren (L) and Eddie Hearn unveiled the fighters during the news conference [Getty Images]

American heavyweight Deontay Wilder has signed with Matchroom Boxing and will face Zhilei Zhang as part of the five-versus-five card against Queensberry Promotions on 1 June in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder's link up with promoter Eddie Hearn came as a surprise as Matchroom and Queensberry unveiled their fighters at a news conference in London.

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois will face Filip Hrgovic in a world-title final eliminator in Riyadh and Liverpool featherweight Nick Ball will challenge WBA world champion Raymond Ford.

A middleweight contest between unbeaten Londoner Hamzah Sheeraz and American Austin 'Ammo' Williams and an all-British cruiserweight bout between Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards complete the line-up.

The fights will form the undercard to the undisputed light-heavyweight contest between undefeated Russians Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

The fight night will use a point system to declare an overall winner. One point will be awarded for a points win, two points for a stoppage victory and no points for a draw.

Each promoter will select a captain and their results are worth double points.

[BBC Sport]

More to follow.