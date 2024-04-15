Deontay Wilder will face Zhilei Zhang on 1 June after making shock move to Matchroom
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder has signed with Matchroom Boxing and will face Zhilei Zhang as part of the five-versus-five card against Queensberry Promotions on 1 June in Saudi Arabia.
Wilder's link up with promoter Eddie Hearn came as a surprise as Matchroom and Queensberry unveiled their fighters at a news conference in London.
Heavyweight Daniel Dubois will face Filip Hrgovic in a world-title final eliminator in Riyadh and Liverpool featherweight Nick Ball will challenge WBA world champion Raymond Ford.
A middleweight contest between unbeaten Londoner Hamzah Sheeraz and American Austin 'Ammo' Williams and an all-British cruiserweight bout between Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards complete the line-up.
The fights will form the undercard to the undisputed light-heavyweight contest between undefeated Russians Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.
The fight night will use a point system to declare an overall winner. One point will be awarded for a points win, two points for a stoppage victory and no points for a draw.
Each promoter will select a captain and their results are worth double points.
More to follow.