Deondre Francois' ex-girlfriend walks back abuse claims after his dismissal from Florida State

Just one day after Deondre Francois was dismissed from Florida State, his ex-girlfriend walked back her initial accusations of abuse. (Robin Alam/Getty Images)

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was dismissed from the program on Sunday, just one day after his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Lindsey, accused him publicly of abuse.

Now, just one day later, she’s walking back some of her claims and apologized to him for “ultimately diminishing his character.”

“Deondre has never struck me with his hand or fist,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram on Monday. “He has never bruised me, but has abused me verbally. If it was actually serious I would have took legal action instead of making an Instagram post. I just wanted closure and attention from him after we broke up but couldn’t get it from him. The only way to get his attention was through Instagram and spiteful actions.”

The Instagram account that posted the Deondre Francois video Saturday evening just posted this. pic.twitter.com/92KW1pCcRz — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) February 4, 2019





Later Monday, another account, purportedly Lindsey’s sister, claimed the account that posted the apology was “hacked.”

The sister of Deondre Francois' accuser alleged the Instagram apology was fake and the account was hacked: pic.twitter.com/DfQteTWjOn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 5, 2019





Lindsey posted a video to her Instagram account on Saturday that featured audio of a man and a woman fighting. In the video, which has since been deleted, the man threatened to assault the woman and hit her in the face. The caption said that a “domestic situation” between the two had been ongoing for two years.

On Monday, Lindsey said that the sounds in the video were of her hitting him and throwing things. According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, the Tallahassee Police Department said that she never contacted the department to investigate.

Francois was dismissed from the team on Sunday. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Francois has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” Florida State coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”

Francois threw for more than 2,700 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Seminoles. He was set to be a senior in 2019.

