Dens Park pitch 'unacceptable' - Miller

Dundee's pitch problems are "unacceptable" for a Premiership club, says former Scotland striker Lee Miller.

Miller claims the issue is not a new one, backing Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell's view that there's a lack of "fairness" in terms of financial output on facilities.

The Dens Park side were fined by the SPFL on Thursday following a series of postponements because of waterlogging.

"I was at the first game of the season, Dundee against Motherwell up there," Miller told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I walked through the turnstiles and was told to keep my ticket because it was potentially going to be called off.

"And for the first game of the season, for a top-flight club, that's not acceptable. The Dundee pitch hasn't been good for years.

"There's always a couple of areas that get bogged down. But for that to be potentially called off the first game of the season, they knew their pitch was bad.

"Stuart Kettlewell obviously got a good bit of publicity in terms of him making his point [on the state of Dundee's pitch].

"He makes a good point in terms of if Motherwell and Dundee are going for a particular player - they're fishing in the same pond essentially - Dundee can offer more money because they've not spent it on the pitch.

"Motherwell spent fortunes on the pitch to get it right, it's really not fair to be honest."