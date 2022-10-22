Denny Hamlin on Bubba Wallace: ‘He made a bad decision’

Yahoo Entertainment

NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch, opened up on Race for the Championship, Thursday, about the disappointing end to his relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing. “Something that is so disappointing to me and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR is they were like family,” Busch said. “For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me. And it's gone. Like it just [snaps fingers] Flipped and gone. And it's like nothing I've ever been a part of.” Viewers were surprised by Busch’s candidness. One person tweeted, “You can tell how pissed off and hurt Kyle Busch is talking about the contract situation with Joe Gibbs and I don’t blame him at all!” Kyle’s 2022 season ended terribly with a blown engine at Darlington and another blown engine at Bristol just two weeks later. Despite his falling out with JGR, Busch found a new home at Richard Childress Racing and he’s looking forward to next year. “I'd like to forget pretty much everything about 2022, I guess, besides the opportunity that sometimes there's a blessing in disguise,” Busch said. “And that blessing hopefully is RCR and new, greater, better things on the horizon.”