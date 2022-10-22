Denny Hamlin on Bubba Wallace: ‘He made a bad decision’
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comments on his driver Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that resulted in a suspension from NASCAR.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Put 40 NASCAR drivers in a room and chances are the topics they fully agree on are few and far between. So it‘s notable, then, that there appears to be near-unanimous consent to actions taken by the sanctioning body over the past few weeks in handing out harsh penalties stemming from on-track […]
Sunday's playoff race will air on NBC.
Ahead of this weekend’s penultimate, Cup Series Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe weighed in on NASCAR suspending Bubba Wallace, stating he believes the rising retaliation in the sport had grown out of control. The controversial incident Briscoe’s referring to occurred at Las Vegas between Wallace and Kyle Larson. Though he was first shoved by Larson after he wouldn’t lift, Wallace dangerously hit Larson’s rear quarter panel to spi
The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in south Florida seven drivers vying for the final three Championship round slots.
Ty Majeski scooted to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the circuit’s championship field was locked in for the season finale. Majeski led a race-high 67 of the 134 laps in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, pushing the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota to a 4.524-second margin […]
Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. Logano is essentially taking a 400-mile weekend drive on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with as little pressure as one can have when behind the wheel of a car that’ll reach a speed around 170 mph. He’s already secured one of the four spots for NASCAR’s winner-take-all playoff finale at Phoenix in two weeks, meaning he can relax, a little anyway. “I will say that our preparation has been geared more towards Phoenix over the next two races — because we should do that, because that’s the advantage we earned.”
NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch opened up about the bitter ending between him and long-time sponsor Joe Gibbs Racing.
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch, opened up on Race for the Championship, Thursday, about the disappointing end to his relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing. “Something that is so disappointing to me and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR is they were like family,” Busch said. “For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me. And it's gone. Like it just [snaps fingers] Flipped and gone. And it's like nothing I've ever been a part of.” Viewers were surprised by Busch’s candidness. One person tweeted, “You can tell how pissed off and hurt Kyle Busch is talking about the contract situation with Joe Gibbs and I don’t blame him at all!” Kyle’s 2022 season ended terribly with a blown engine at Darlington and another blown engine at Bristol just two weeks later. Despite his falling out with JGR, Busch found a new home at Richard Childress Racing and he’s looking forward to next year. “I'd like to forget pretty much everything about 2022, I guess, besides the opportunity that sometimes there's a blessing in disguise,” Busch said. “And that blessing hopefully is RCR and new, greater, better things on the horizon.”
Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes will join Ty Majeski in the title race in Phoenix.
William Byron won the Busch Light Pole in Saturday morning qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron — who won last year’s race at the 1.5-mile South Florida track — knocked Christopher Bell from the No. 1 starting spot with a fast final-round lap of 166.389 mph in his No. 24 Hendrick […]
