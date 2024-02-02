Dennard Wilson finalizes deal to become Titans defensive coordinator

The Titans have their new defensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has finalized a deal with Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Word that the Titans were moving in that direction came earlier this week.

The team has also settled on Nick Holz as their offensive coordinator, so new head coach Brian Callahan has filled two key spots on his staff. Longtime NFL assistant Tyke Tolbert is expected to be the team's wide receivers coach and Callahan's father Bill is coming on as the offensive line coach.

Wilson spent the 2023 season with the Ravens after working with the Eagles in 2022 and leaving in the wake of Jonathan Gannon's departure to become the Cardinals head coach. He's also coached with the Jets and Rams, which is where he and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon previously worked together.