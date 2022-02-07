DeMarcus Cousins wants to stay in Denver

Adam Mares: DeMarcus Cousins on his future: I would love to be here. I think it’s a great fit. Both sides benefit from it and I think can be the extra piece to push us over the top.

Source: Twitter @Adam_Mares

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic on DeMarcus Cousins: “He proved me wrong.”

Said he enjoys being around him, and he thinks he can help them. – 7:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say the Nuggets should keep Boogie as the 15th man but still go after another center. – 7:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked DeMarcus about the tech: “It’s like beating a deadhorse. It’s obvious. I am who I am. I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. And I’m viewed 100% differently than any other player in this league. Is it fair? No. But it’s the situation that I’m in. I absolutely hate it.” – 6:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeMarcus Cousins was extremely frustrated in his presser. He got a technical in the second half and believes he’s treated differently than every other player in the league.

Said that’s why his bond with Malone was so strong, because Malone took the time to get to know him. – 6:59 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

DeMarcus Cousins on his tech tonight and how he is officiated:

I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. I’m viewed different than every other player in this league. It’s unfair. I hate it. But it is what it is. – 6:56 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

DeMarcus Cousins on his future:

I would love to be here. I think it’s a great fit. Both sides benefit from it and I think can be the extra piece to push us over the top. – 6:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeMarcus Cousins on how he’d evaluate his latest 10-day contract:

“I’m just trying to control what I can control.”

He’s frustrated about the injuries but says he wants to be part of the team. – 6:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins: “I would love to be here.” – 6:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Should the Nuggets keep DeMarcus Cousins around? Right now: youtube.com/watch?v=_ISRlY… – 6:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone on DeMarcus: When he has played, he’s had a “positive impact.” – 6:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Those were quality DeMarcus Cousins minutes. He checks out with 5 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes.

As he walking to the bench, he beckoned to the crowd to cheer louder. – 5:37 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Boogie drawing fouls again. Nets have 4 with over 9 minutes to go. – 5:26 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

DeMarcus Cousins: Four technicals (one ejection) in five games with Denver. – 5:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins picks up another tech. – 5:16 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver could definitely re-up him, but don’t think it’s a sure thing that the Nuggets sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day after his current one expires today. Cousins’ durability is a concern but his impact on the bench has been undeniable. He’s in the rotation vs. Nets. – 4:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Boogie helped DB up so aggressively lol – 4:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

DeAndre Bembry had to be held back from DeMarcus Cousins as Cousins went to the Nuggets bench. Looks like the refs are reviewing for flagrant behavior? – 4:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Boogie’s scored two baskets so far. The first was the 3, the second was that drive. On both of them, JaMychal Green, who hasn’t played because of Cousins, has applauded from the bench. – 4:12 PM

