During halftime of Thursday's Washington-USC game, former USC hooper DeMar DeRozan had his No. 10 jersey retired. The four-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medal-winning guard averaged 13.9 points as a freshman and led USC to the 2009 Pac-10 Tournament title. DeRozan began his NBA career with nine seasons in Toronto and the last two for San Antonio.

