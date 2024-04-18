Deion Sanders speaks on Cormani McClain entering the transfer portal

Colorado Buffaloes fans are still talking about cornerback Cormani McClain entering the college football transfer portal, and head coach Deion Sanders has now spoken on the matter.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime sat down with Ryan Koenigsberg and Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs and touched on several topics, including McClain moving on from the Buffs. McClain, a former five-star prospect, came to Boulder with plenty of hype but had a bumpy true freshman season. Playing in nine games and starting four, he accumulated 13 total tackles and two pass breakups.

McClain received both praise and criticism throughout his true freshman season, namely related to his off-the-field work.

Over the past few weeks, rumors circulated that he was considering transferring, and McClain even appeared to deny those rumors in a recent YouTube video. On the second day of the spring transfer portal window (April 15-30), McClain finally announced he’d be entering.

Here’s what Sanders told DNVR Buffs about McClain moving on from Colorado:

“I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man,” Sanders said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that. I pray that he understands that this is the second go around and go get it, because he has a tremendous amount of talent. But he has to want it.”

Check out Sanders’ full interview with DNVR Buffs below:

