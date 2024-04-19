Defensive tackle transfer Philip Blidi longer visiting Oklahoma for the Spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners have a massive weekend ahead with the spring game and the number of recruits set to be on campus. In addition to the high school prospects OU will be hosting, the Sooners will also host several transfer targets this weekend.

The list of transfers includes defensive tackles Damonic Williams, Jermayne Lole and interior offensive lineman Branson Hickman. Initially, that list included Indiana Hoosiers’ transfer, Philip Blidi. He was the first of the group to announce he’d be at the spring game but has now announced he will not be in attendance.

I will not be in Norman this weekend. — Philip Blidi (@62philip) April 18, 2024

Some people may look at that and be surprised. When Blidi first entered the portal, it looked like he was set to be a Sooner. But after a few visits and the list of Sooners targets growing, the rumblings of Blidi not ending up in the Crimson and Cream only grew louder.

Obviously, he would have brought a lot of experience, which would have helped a talented but young defensive tackle group. However, the Sooners still have two big-time transfers at that position set to come to campus. Williams is considered Oklahoma’s top defensive tackle target. As the Sooners are over the scholarship limit, they were going to have to be picky in their additions.

So, now the focus turns to Williams and Lole and a recent transfer portal entry in UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia. But it remains to be seen how active the Sooners will be with Toia.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire