Defensive tackle Taurean Carter enters the portal

December 4 was a date circled on every FBS football team’s calendar whether they were in contention for the College Football Playoff or were struggling to win two games.

The transfer portal is officially open, and Arkansas had already had some players enter it anyway.

On Monday, defensive tackle Taurean Carter decided to go ahead and put his name in as well.

Carter, a former 3-star recruit from Mansfield, Texas, has one more year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID year.

In 2023, he had 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after missing all of 2022 because of a torn ACL he suffered in spring ball before that season.

He had 24 tackles in 2021.

Carter becomes the fifth player to make his intentions known, along with linebackers Christopher ‘Pooh’ Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell and defensive back Jaylen Lewis.

