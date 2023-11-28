Deebo Samuel doesn't regret calling James Bradberry "trash"

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is standing behind his "trash" talk.

On Monday, Samuel was asked about calling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry "trash" last season.

“I don’t regret nothing I said,” Samuel said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Following the 49ers' loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Samuel went on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall and Adam "Pacman" Jones. The panel asked Samuel were the holes were in the Eagles defense.

“Where are the holes?” Samuel said. “The back end. The D-line makes both of them All-Pros. Besides [Darius] Slay, I respect Slay. Did you see the play Brandon [Aiyuk] had? The second play of the game when [Brock] Purdy got hurt? The separation, it’s just. . . .”

McCoy asked specifically about Bradberry, which prompted Samuel's "trash" response.

After Bradberry was called for a defensive holding penalty on third down with 1:54 remaining in Super Bowl LVII, setting up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal, Samuel trolled Bradberry on social media.

"Believe me now," Samuel wrote with several emojis.

Samuel will see Bradberry for the first time since the NFC Championship Game when the 49ers and Eagles meet Sunday.

“I don’t have any feelings right now, just see how it goes,” Samuel said. “It’s not about revenge. It’s another game on the schedule, and we’re going to treat it like any other game.”