Debinha’s first goal keeps Current undefeated season alive in win over NCC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continue their undefeated 2024 season with a 1-0 home win over the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

The Current are 6-0-3 and still are first in the NWSL standings through the first nine matches of the season.

KC Current to play in The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium

After a scoreless first half that saw the Current outshoot the Courage 9-3, Debinha cleaned up a Temwa Chawinga shot that was saved by North Carolina goalkeeper Casey Murphy and gave KC a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute. It was Debinha’s first goal of the season.

The Current played their third match in seven days after a four-hour rain delay resulted in a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash and they drew 0-0 with Seattle Reign FC on the road on Wednesday.

The fatigue was apparent with most of the squad as attacker Temwa Chawinga, midfielder Lo LaBonta and right back Hailie Mace were the main players that showcased high energy in the first half.

Mizzou softball to host first round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Kansas City heavily outshot North Carolina 20 (eight on goal) to 6 (two on goal) with seven shots coming from Temwa Chawinga who played as a center forward instead of as a winger where she usually plays.

The Current stay home to face Racing Louisville on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.