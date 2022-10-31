DeAndre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty
DeAndre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game.
He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty.
The Arizona wide receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
There was no flag on the play, and Hopkins called for the NFL to provide an explanation after the game.
… @NFL I need an explanation? https://t.co/smr0HeKvkN
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 30, 2022
Fortunately for Hopkins, he didn't appear to suffer an injury and remained in the game. In his second game back from his six-game PED suspension, he looked very much like his All-Pro self, tallying 12 catches for 159 yards and a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab.
One Hand @DeAndreHopkins
📺: #AZvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Tc7CqisiVw pic.twitter.com/eRzIAy6Et2
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
But his Cardinals didn't secure the win as Minnesota held on for a 34-26 victory.
The lack of a penalty had the potential to shape the trajectory of a one-possession game late in the third quarter. A flag would have set the Cardinals up for another 2-point attempt at the 1-yard line with a chance to cut their deficit to a field-goal margin. Instead, they remained trailing by five as Minnesota went on to an eight-point victory.
This is on top of the obvious health concerns a hit like Smith's presents and the NFL wants to legislate out of the league. It's understandable the Hopkins wants an explanation. Now he waits to see if the NFL responds.