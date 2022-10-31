DeAndre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

DeAndre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game.

He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty.

The Arizona wide receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.

There was no flag on the play, and Hopkins called for the NFL to provide an explanation after the game.

Fortunately for Hopkins, he didn't appear to suffer an injury and remained in the game. In his second game back from his six-game PED suspension, he looked very much like his All-Pro self, tallying 12 catches for 159 yards and a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) wants to know why there wasn't a flag when he got hit in the head against the Vikings. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

But his Cardinals didn't secure the win as Minnesota held on for a 34-26 victory.

The lack of a penalty had the potential to shape the trajectory of a one-possession game late in the third quarter. A flag would have set the Cardinals up for another 2-point attempt at the 1-yard line with a chance to cut their deficit to a field-goal margin. Instead, they remained trailing by five as Minnesota went on to an eight-point victory.

This is on top of the obvious health concerns a hit like Smith's presents and the NFL wants to legislate out of the league. It's understandable the Hopkins wants an explanation. Now he waits to see if the NFL responds.