DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks don't practice Wednesday

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to move past a dismal Week One performance, but the offense's preparations for Week Two's game against the Chargers are unfolding without their top two wide receivers.

DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks were both missing from practice on Wednesday. Hopkins is dealing with an ankle injury he appeared to suffer on Tennessee's final offensive play in the team's 16-15 loss to the Saints and Burks was absent for personal reasons. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is expected back on Thursday.

Burks had two catches for 18 yards and one carry for nine yards against New Orleans. Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) also missed practice. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Tyjae Spears (groin), and defensive lineman Teair Tartt (groin) were all limited participants.