'Dealing with the occasion is key to success'

[Getty Images]

On this week's BBC Radio Solent Saints and Sinners podcast Tom Deacon and Adam Blackmore are joined by the medium and psychic Clinton Baptiste and former GB athlete Roger Black to chat about Sunday's play-off final against Leeds:

Black: "The emotional rollercoaster of the last two years - of being bottom of the Premier League and the depression of every weekend, to the journey we have all been on this year in the Championship.

"We had a terrible start and then the sequence of unbeaten games and now we're at Wembley. Of course we would have rather gone up automatically but here we are.

"A lot of people have enjoyed this season. Fans want to see the team win games, but we don't want to stay down too long.

"Of course we want to win on Sunday but we are lucky as Saints fans just to have this experience, that journey up to Wembley and seeing the stadium. I'm really looking forward to it.

"It will be awful if we don't win but we can look back at the experience the club have given us."

Blackmore: "Dealing with the occasion on Sunday for all of us is the key to success, on the pitch and off the pitch.

"You can't deny that having Leeds there will make it a better occasion. It does feel a bigger match being Leeds versus Southampton - two of the relegated sides from the Premier League.

"The win over West Brom was magnificent from the fans and if they can recreate even half of that as the players go near Wembley Way in the coach on Sunday then we will be fine."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds