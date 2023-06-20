Deal between Panthers, Brian Burns ‘seems likely’ to get done before season

We know that the Carolina Panthers want Brian Burns and we know that Brian Burns wants the Carolina Panthers. What we don’t know, however, is when a deal between the two will be done.

ESPN’s David Newton recently gave his take on the tango. He believes this dance, albeit a somewhat intricate one, should be done before Week 1.

Newton writes:

Getting a deal done, however, might take some time. The two sides are talking, but Burns wants to be among the league’s highest paid at his position. The four highest-paid edge rushers average $23.75 million per year, led by T.J. Watt at more than $28 million.

Burns has made the case with 38 sacks over his first four seasons, and his production should only go up in Ejiro Evero’s new 3-4 defensive scheme. Getting something done by training camp, or at least the start of the season, seems likely.

There is a bit of added pressure on Carolina’s end given what they reportedly refused in exchange for their two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. According to a report from CBS lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones back in early November, the Los Angeles Rams offered an outrageous package of draft picks—a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 first-rounder and a 2023 second-rounder—for Burns.

So the stakes, as well as the money the 25-year-old is looking for, are pretty high.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire