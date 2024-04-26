DC road closures ahead of Capitals vs. Rangers game

WASHINGTON - The Capitals are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Rangers Friday night. Here's what you need to know about D.C. road closures.

A number of road closures will be in place on Friday and throughout the weekend. The following roads will be closed:

F Street Northwest between 6th and 7th streets

H Street Northwest between 6th and 7th streets

Fans are excited about the Caps first home playoff game this spring, and the team’s first in their own building in nearly two years, since May 13, 2022.

The team will be facing off with the New York Rangers, who jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday.

