DB Isaiah Pola-Mao re-signs with Raiders

Free agent defensive back Isaiah Pola-Mao has re-signed with the Raiders, the team announced Thursday.

He played 16 games for the Raiders last season, totaling 20 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and an interception. Pola-Mao saw action on 130 defensive snaps and 304 on special teams.

Pola-Mao, 24, signed the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The team waived him out of the preseason but later signed him to their practice squad.

He has bounced between their active roster and practice squad the past two seasons.

In his career, Pola-Mao has appeared in 27 games, mostly as a core special teams player. He has totaled 40 tackles, an interception, a pass defensed, two sacks and three quarterback hits.