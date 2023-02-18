Daytona Truck race results, driver points

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pesky rain finally forced an early end to Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, and series champion Zane Smith got the win.

Weather that put a heavy mist over the speedway plagued the race much of the way, and NASCAR made it official at 11:12 p.m. ET with 21 of the 100 laps remaining. Smith held the lead.

Smith also won the series’ Daytona opener last year.

