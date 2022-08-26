Daytona qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; lineups set by rule book

Friday’s qualifying sessions at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series were canceled due to inclement weather. The fields for both series were set in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). Larson is coming off a victory at Watkins Glen International, his 18th career Cup win and his second of the season.

AJ Allmendinger will start on the pole in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). Allmendinger leads the Xfinity Series in points with four regular-season races remaining.

Heavy rain and lightning came through the Daytona Beach area mid-day and were forecast for the afternoon hours.