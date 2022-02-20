Daytona 500: Harrison Burton's car flips over in wreck involving Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and others

Harrison Burton's car did a barrel roll near the end of the first stage of Sunday's Daytona 500.

Burton was running at the front of the outside line with Brad Keselowski behind him. As the drivers exited Turn 2, a shove from Keselowski sent Burton's car into William Byron's on the inside. A big wreck started from there that collected Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and others.

Burton's car flipped over as soon as it started to get backward down the backstretch. Sunday's 500 is the first points race for NASCAR's new Cup Series car and Burton's crash was the first time a car had spun like that at high speeds.

Here's how the wreck unfolded. Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, and Ross Chastain were also involved

Another look at Harrison Burton's wreck at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/EVSvrSdTan — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

Burton was uninjured in the crash and was immediately released from the infield care center after a routine check.

Hamlin, the only multi-time Daytona 500 winner in the field, took his car to the garage because of the damage and the crash also ended the races for Burton, Byron, and Chastain.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage as he was leading when the crash happened less than three laps to go before the end of the stage.

Burton's car is the second to go airborne in as many days at Daytona. Myatt Snider's car went up into the catchfence on the backstretch on the final lap of Saturday's Xfinity Series race. Snider's car was torn apart by the catchfence and Daytona track workers worked into the middle of the night to repair the fence for the Daytona 500.