On this day: No-look Dee Brown dunk; doomed Fortson trade made

On this day in Boston Celtics history in 1991, guard DeCovan Kadell (better known to fans of the Celtics by his nickname as Dee) Brown threw down one of the most famous dunks of all time. The dunk was thrown down in that year’s All-Star Game Slam Dunk Competition.

Brown, a rookie recently picked up by the Celtics out of north Florida’s Jacksonville University with the 19th overall selection of the 1990 NBA draft. Brown made a lasting impression on NBA fans around the world with the flush, which was (and still is) among the flashiest dunks ever completed at the All-Star Week’s annual dunk contest. The event also featured Shawn Kemp of the Seattle Supersonics, Rex Chapman of the Charlotte Hornets, Kenny Smith of the Houston Rockets, Kenny Williams of the Indiana Pacers, and Blue Edwards of the Utah Jazz.

Also featured were Otis Smith of the Orlando Magic, and Kendall Gill of the Atlanta Hawks.

Allsport/Getty Images photo

In the end, it came down to Kemp and Brown, which the latter managed to steal by pumping up his Reeboks (remember those?) and covering his eyes.

The dunk has become iconic for not just Brown and the Celtics, but also the contest itself.

The first four-team trade in NBA history was built around Howard Eisley, Danny Fortson and Donyell Marshall: https://t.co/slUVOGbHG2 — NBA Trades (@nba_trades) October 22, 2016

It is also the date of the trade of that would have sent Danny Fortson to the Toronto Raptors.

In return, the Celts were to receive Alvin Williams and Sean Marks, but the trade was voided after Williams failed his physical.

(TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fortson would return to the team for the remainder of the season, only to be included in the league’s first four-team deal that offseason that sent him to the Golden State Warriors the following offseason.

The deal also saw the Celtics trade Dana Barros to the Dallas Mavericks, the Mavs trading Robert Pack, Hot Rod Williams, and cash to Boston, and the Jazz trade a 2001 first-round draft pick which would eventually become Joseph Forte.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire