David Shaw says his Stanford tenure was 'magical', advises young coaches to 'stay pure to the profession'

Associated Press

Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame news conference and said his decision only came in the last few days.