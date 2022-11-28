David Shaw says his Stanford tenure was 'magical', advises young coaches to 'stay pure to the profession'
After stepping down as Stanford's head football coach David Shaw, reflected on his time on The Farm and gave advice to up-and-coming coaches.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame news conference and said his decision only came in the last few days.
