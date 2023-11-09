David Ross makes first public comments after being fired as Cubs manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is speaking out for the first time since he was fired by the team earlier this week.

In an exclusive interview with Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat in Florida, Ross said that while he “gets mad from time to time,” he is more focused on the opportunity he was given to manage the Cubs.

I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest. There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me…I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way,” he said.

In four seasons as manager of the Cubs, Ross posted a record of 262-284 and led the team to a Central Division crown in 2020. He helped the Cubs get above .500 for the first time in three seasons in 2023, with an 83-79 record in his final season at the helm.

While the team had indicated they were satisfied with his performance, that changed when Craig Counsell became available. With his contract expiring with the Milwaukee Brewers, Counsell became a sought-after free agent on the managerial market, and the Cubs inked him to a five-year pact that made him the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, who met with Counsell in secretive talks after the beginning of the month, said the decision to part ways with Ross was a difficult one.

“On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field,” he said in a statement. “First as a player and then as a manager, David continually showcased his ability to lead. David’s legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations, and his impact on our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him.”

As for what comes next, Ross didn’t elaborate on concrete plans, but provided his mindset in the interview, which you can read on the Democrat’s website.

