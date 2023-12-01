David Pollack ranks his top CFB teams ahead of conference championships

Former Georgia Bulldogs star David Pollack named his top six college football teams ahead of the conference championships. Pollack, who is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this season, continues to provide valuable insights on college football.

Pollack announced his top six rankings ahead of Week 14 of the college football season. The Power Five conference championship games are Georgia-Alabama, Oregon-Washington, Michigan-Iowa, Texas-Oklahoma State, and Florida State-Louisville.

For Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State, the deal is simple: win and you’re in. If Oregon wins, then the Ducks will probably make the College Football Playoff, but nothing is guaranteed.

Who are Pollack’s top six college football teams? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs before SEC championship game?

No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 2 (noon ET/all noted times are ET)

Texas has a realistic chance to make the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are rooting for Alabama to defeat Georgia and/or a Florida State loss. None of that would matter if Texas lost, so Quinn Ewers and company need to take care of business.

No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Pac-12 championship: Washington vs. Oregon on Friday, Dec. 1 (8:00 p.m.)

David Pollack thinks that if Oregon wins, then it is in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks will have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season to Washington.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

ACC championship: Florida State vs. Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 2 (8:00 p.m.)

Florida State drops in David Pollack’s rankings again. The Seminoles are without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury. Pollack thinks that if Florida State can win against Louisville, then the Seminoles will make the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Washington Huskies

Pac-12 championship: Washington vs. Oregon on Friday, Dec. 1 (8:00 p.m.)

Washington escaped with a win against Washington State last week. The Huskies will need to play better against Oregon if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten championship: Michigan vs. Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 2 (8:00 p.m.)

David Pollack moved Michigan up to No. 2 from No. 5 after their impressive home win over Ohio State. The Wolverines should take care of business against Iowa in the Big Ten championship.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 2 (4:00 p.m.)



Georgia faces the biggest test of any of David Pollack’s top six teams in a conference championship game. Alabama is 11-1 and is playing its best football of the year.

David Pollack details his college football rankings

