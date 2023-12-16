David Pollack crowns best TE in CFB history

Georgia football legend David Pollack is one of three Bulldogs to to be named first-team All-American three times. Heisman-winning running back Herschel Walker is one of the other two.

The third is tight end Brock Bowers, who earned his third first-team All-American honor this month, capping off a generational career in Athens and cementing his name in UGA lore forever.

“Best college football tight end of all time. CONGRATS, Captain America!!” Pollack wrote on X.

Bowers is also the only player in college football history to win the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, twice.

He’s expected to enter the 2024 NFL draft and is widely considered a top-10 pick and for good reason.

Bowers established UGA tight end records for single-season receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (13) in his freshman season of 2021. His 13 touchdown catches are also a single-season UGA record by any pass catcher.

The Napa, Calif., native eclipsed his own tight end receiving records in 2022 with 63 catches for 942 yards.

Despite missing two games in 2023 due to injury, Bowers totaled 56 receptions for 714 yards and seven total touchdowns.

No. 19 will hold a special place in Georgia faithful’s hearts for years to come.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire