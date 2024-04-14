David Fox's summary of Preston 0-1 Norwich

[BBC]

Norwich City moved closer to securing a Championship play-off place following a 1-0 win at Preston North End.

A late goal from Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara was enough to give City the three points. Two wins and a draw from their final three league games will guarantee a place in the play-offs.

Former Norwich midfielder David Fox was BBC Radio Norfolk's summariser for the match, here's what he had to say after the final whistle:

"When they (Norwich) had to stand up and take the sting out of the game, espeicially the last twenty minutes, I thought they were outstanding.

"They've got some very, very, very good technical footballers and when they do have that control, when they do keep that ball and work teams side to side -eventually they will get that opportunity."

He continued: "They (Norwich) had a player (Gabriel Sara) on the edge of the box who is outstanding at what he does - receiving on that back foot and driving at the goal. The finish is worthy of winning any game.

"I think we can see with the dejection of the Preston fans and the reaction of the Norwich bench just how important that win was.

"A blueprint of going forward - if we have got a play-off game, it's what an away performance can look like."

You can hear more from David Fox on Canary Call with Rob Butler here.