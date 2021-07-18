David Cutcliffe to be inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

Former University of Tennessee assistant football coach David Cutcliffe will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame as a member of its 2021 class.

Cutcliffe, now the head football coach at Duke, will be one of 10 new inductees at the induction ceremony on Aug. 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

He served as an assistant at Tennessee from 1982-98 and 2006-07.

Cutcliffe coached many quarterbacks at Tennessee, including two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer. Manning will be the keynote speaker at Knoxville’s induction ceremony.

Cutcliffe began his head coaching career at Ole Miss. At Ole Miss, he mentored Eli Manning, another two-time Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants.