David Bakhtiari’s new deal with Packers includes record-setting signing bonus

David Bakhtiari’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers was record-setting on a few fronts.

Not only is Bakhtiari now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history by average salary, but he also received the biggest signing bonus ever by an offensive lineman.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Bakhtiari’s deal – worth $23 million per year in new money – includes a $30 million signing bonus.

The Packers can spread that $30 million bonus over five years of the salary cap, including this year. Signing bonuses remain the team’s preferred way of providing guaranteed money while also lessening the upfront load on the salary cap.

Among non-quarterbacks, Bakhtiari’s $30 million signing bonus ranks third among current players, trailing only Aaron Donald ($40 million) and Khalil Mack ($34 million). Overall, Bakhtiari’s signing bonus ranks tied for eighth among all NFL players, including quarterbacks.

For comparison’s sake, Ronnie Stanley’s new deal with the Baltimore Ravens included a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Kenny Clark got a $25 million signing bonus within the $70 million deal he signed in August.

Aaron Rodgers’ most recent deal with the Packers included a $57.5 million signing bonus.

Bakhtiari doubled the signing bonus he received on his four-year deal in 2016. That contract was worth $48 million and included a $15 million signing bonus.

Related